Darksiders 3 release date possibly leaked

Darksiders is a franchise that probably deserves a lot more love and attention than it gets. Despite this, the good news is that a new game in the series is on the way. What we know about it so far is limited, but we understand that the plot will surround Fury and her battle against the 7 deadly sins.

A retail page may, however, have made a little bit of a boob by accidentally revealing the release date of the game.

Leak or accident?

In a report via DSOGaming, retailer EBGames updated their store page to reflect a release date for Darksiders 3. The release seems to indicate that the game will come out on August 8th. This has since been removed, but it is potentially the soft-release date for the game and has the community buzzing with speculation.

Is the date accurate?

Based on normal development cycles, the date does seem, at the very least, plausible. Things can always change with video games. It’s not as if delays are uncommon. In addition, it may have just been a ‘placeholder’ date pending a further update. Before the page was changed to remove the date though, it didn’t stop some people being quick enough to take a quick screen grab.

What do we think?

The date sounds fairly legitimate to me, but then I completely acknowledge it may have just been plucked from thin air. We wouldn’t expect a formal release date to be announced for Darksiders 3 until at least June/July, but at the same time, there’s something about this date that just seems right. I guess we will have to wait and see.

What do you think? Was this just a posting accident? Think the real release date has been revealed? – Let us know in the comments!