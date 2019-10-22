Darksiders Genesis Release Date, New Trailer and More!

THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate today kicked off the PC pre-order campaign for the highly anticipated Darksiders Genesis. Not only is it a new entry in the series, but it’s also the first top-down action-adventure in Darksiders franchise history. While you can play the game single-player, it’ll also feature couch co-op and online co-op. I’m already excited thanks to the inclusion of couch co-op. However, I seriously hope this includes the PC version, not just the console version. After all, I did get into journalism blogging about co-op games, so it’s pretty important to me!

Darksiders Genesis

They’ve also unleashed some pretty amusing tags to share your adventures… or solo adventures too looking at that last tag. #TogetherThroughHell, #GunsNHorses, #NotAlone (for couples), #NutAlone (for singles).

About the Game

Darksiders Genesis features the debut of the fourth and final horsemen – STRIFE – who can battle alongside his brother and fellow horsemen WAR in the first-ever Darksiders two-player co-op mode.

Solo players will be able to alternate between STRIFE and WAR on the fly, taking advantage of STRIFE’s ranged and WAR’s melee style attacks. Both characters can build up a special attack meter that, when activated, temporarily turns them into a colossal creature that leaves epic destruction in its wake.

Release Date and Availability

Darksiders Genesis is currently in development for PC, Google Stadia and all current-gen console platforms. The PC and Google Stadia versions of Darksiders Genesis will release on December 5, 2019. The console versions will release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020. You can pre-order on PC here. However, as a morally dialled in PC journalist, I don’t condone pre-ordering until we’ve had some reviews.