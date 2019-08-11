Darth Vadar Balloon is Spotted Flying Over UK City

While it is unlikely that Sith Lord is currently working on a brand new Death Star, residents of the UK city of Bristol may have noted a pretty significant disturbance in the force over the last few days. Don’t worry, I’ll (mostly) stop the Star Wars puns from this point on.

Following the release of a video, a Darth Vader shaped hot air balloon is currently flying in the UK which, we must admit, is more than a little bit cool!

Do you not believe us?… Well, we find your lack of faith disturbing! (Ok, that’s the last one, I promise!)

Darth Vader Balloon Returns Home

The hot air balloon has been ‘making the rounds’ across Europe for quite some time now. It was, however, originally put together in Bristol. As such, this flight is something of a homecoming for science fictions favourite Sith Lord. It did, however, require (successful) crowdfunding of over £6,000 to bring him back.

It has gained so much attention, in fact, that even Luke Skywalker himself has passed comment on it.

After a horrible, no good, terrible week, there's nothing quite like a giant floating #DarthVader balloon to distract from reality & raise your spirits. #ThanksDad https://t.co/Js4J0Pb2WK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 8, 2019

What Do We Think?

His appearance is part of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta which (incidentally) ends today. If you do, therefore, live in Bristol (or nearby) and want to check out the Darth Vadar balloon out, today will be your last chance!

Even if you can’t attend the event though, perhaps just try looking up in the sky. If you see a gigantic Sith Lord approaching, don’t panic! It’s not a trap!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this hot air balloon? Are you attending the event? – Let us know in the comments!