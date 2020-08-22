David Hayter and Debi Mae West to Host Future Games Show Live Stream

David Hayter and Debi Mae West to Host Future Games Show Live Stream

I actually missed out on the last Future Games Show back in June, but I’ll be tuning…dammit, I’ll miss this one too, I’ll be on holiday, but I’ll catch up with it later. However, you can tune in and catch this one on time, unlike me. Why would you want to? Well, it’s hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, that’s a good enough reason! You might better know them as the voice of Solid Snake Meryl in the Metal Gear franchise from the PlayStation 1 era and beyond. The Future Games Show is set to showcase over 40 games in total, including a peek at a range of AAA games and indie hits.

David Hayter and Debi Mae West

The last stream was hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose from Uncharted. However, that’s selling it short since between them, they’ve voiced so many other characters too!

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film, reveals more on the publishers involved:

“We’re delighted to announce some of the partners who are working with us on the Future Games Show, including Activison, Ubisoft, 2K, SEGA, Devolver Digital, Modus Games, Merge Games, Frontier Developments, Grindstone, Awe Interactive, Daedalic Entertainment, PLAYISM, Stuck In Attic, Walkabout Games, General Interactive Co., Jaw Drop Games, Rocketship Park, TeamKill Media, Toplitz Productions, Studio 369, Raw Fury, The Binary Mill, Systemic Reaction, Ice Water Games and more.”

“Our first Future Games Show back in June was presented by industry legends Nolan North and Emily Rose of Uncharted fame and featured games from a multitude of partners, drawing in more than 13.9m views across all platforms. For our August event you can expect an even bigger mix of game reveals, deep dives and developer interviews, plus a host of new games and developers joining our show.”

When To Watch

The Future Games Show is returning this August for a special edition. The show will be broadcast on Friday 28th August 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on TwitchFacebookYouTubeTwitter and GamesRadar.

