David Hayter Ordering Big Smoke’s Fast Food as Solid Snake?

David Hayter

Welcome to the internet, I’ll be your guide. I love it when gaming delivers meme-worth madness like this. David Hayter, the iconic voice of Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake, placing an order for fast food, in the voice of Solid Snake, of course. However, it gets even more ridiculous than that. Remember the big order of fast food that Big Smoke place in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas? I mean, I remember it too, just not by heart.

Snaaaaaaaaaake

Why does this video exist? Well, thanks to Cameo, actually. It’s a site where you can pay celebrities money to record a personalised message for you. For Hayter, it cost someone $65 to create this meta-masterpiece. Money well spent I think. Albeit, it’s a bit different from the usual “happy birthday” people often request.

Give Me More!

It’s not the first time people behind Metal Gear have done something strange like this either. Remember The Night Before Metal Gear Christmas video? Check that out below, it’s full of madness that fans of the series will appreciate. Although, likely confusing to most who have only played the more recent Metal Gear Solid V. It features Liquid Snake (Cam Clarke) and Solid Snake (David Hayter).