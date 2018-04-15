DayZ Short Film Released Summing Up The Trust Issues

Dayz Short Film is released!

It’s easy to forget with the modern phenomenon such as PUBG and Fortnite that for a while, the whole zombie survival genre was a big deal. One of the most popular games at that time was DayZ, but in recent years, but boy has the mighty fallen. H1Z1 only has around 10% of the player base it had at its peak and while DayZ does stagger on, the writing has been on the wall for a long time.

The sad thing is that in concept, DayZ was an excellent game. A colossally massive map and a survival aspect based on salvaging goods. There was, however, just two major problems. Firstly the game itself, which we will get onto shortly and the trust issues involved in the game.

The bottom line in DayZ was that meeting other players was generally not a good thing. Often you would either be shot on sight or you would shoot them first. It’s hard to call it a toxic game because the behavior was spawned simply off the expectation that everyone was out for themselves. Despite the developers attempting to redress this on numerous occasions, they never quite managed it.

DayZ was best played in a group of at least 3-4 friends. The problem was, many of us don’t have that many friends who all own and play the same game. As such, despite a highly promising start, DayZ was doomed to fail. Despite the game still being in early access (after over 5 years), the legacy lives on. As such, a small film has been made to attempt to showcase the reality of the games trust issues.

DayZ was a good concept executed poorly

As above, DayZ has now been in early access for over 5 years and in that time, we have barely seen any progress to get excited about. For a while I used to come back to DayZ, every 3-4 months or so, just to see if anything had got better. It hadn’t. Even the original creator has long since abandoned the project and while a console release (and full PC release) is supposed to happen this year, the short answer is, it’s not going to be worth it. Not only is DayZ not relevant anymore, but it’s simply not a fun game.

Most the time you’re bored, hoping that something will happen and when it finally does, it’s all over in around 2 minutes. Often with your corpse on the floor.

I really wish DayZ had been better, but this film just sums up the atmosphere perfectly.

What do you think? Did you like the film? Have you ever played Dayz? In addition, are you still playing it and if so, why? – Let us know in the comments!