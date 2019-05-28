DC Universe Online MMO is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Handheld Getting Free-to-Play MMO

Here’s a surprising news for MMO fans, DC Universe Online is heading to the Nintendo Switch. The game first came out back in January 11, 2011 and is available on PlayStation 3 and Windows PCs. It eventually launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, with the Xbox One version arriving in 2016. Now players will be able to play the game anywhere via Nintendo’s handheld console. It will also remain a free-to-play game.

Although players won’t be able to play as the iconic Batman or Wonderwoman, they will be able to choose whether to be a hero or a villain. Plus, they will be able to fight alongside iconic characters.

Does DC Universe Online Support Cross-Play?

Although DC Universe Online on PlayStation 4 and PC support crossplay, the Nintendo handheld does not support the feature yet. According to the FAQ on the official DC Universe Online website however, it says that they are “looking forward to exploring crossplay options in the future.”

Those who already have a character on a different platform will not be able to transfer it either. They simply have to start from scratch with a new profile once again on the Nintendo Switch.