DC Universe Online MMO is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

/ 4 hours ago
DC Universe Online MMO is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Handheld Getting Free-to-Play MMO

Here’s a surprising news for MMO fans, DC Universe Online is heading to the Nintendo Switch. The game first came out back in January 11, 2011 and is available on PlayStation 3 and Windows PCs. It eventually launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, with the Xbox One version arriving in 2016. Now players will be able to play the game anywhere via Nintendo’s handheld console. It will also remain a free-to-play game.

DC Universe Online MMO is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Although players won’t be able to play as the iconic Batman or Wonderwoman, they will be able to choose whether to be a hero or a villain. Plus, they will be able to fight alongside iconic characters.

Does DC Universe Online Support Cross-Play?

Although DC Universe Online on PlayStation 4 and PC support crossplay, the Nintendo handheld does not support the feature yet. According to the FAQ on the official DC Universe Online website however, it says that they are “looking forward to exploring crossplay options in the future.”

DC Universe Online MMO is Heading to the Nintendo Switch

Those who already have a character on a different platform will not be able to transfer it either. They simply have to start from scratch with a new profile once again on the Nintendo Switch.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!