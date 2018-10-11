DC and Warner Bros Taps James Gunn to Write Suicide Squad 2

From Marvel to DC

Even though Disney fired James Gunn over his controversial Tweets recently, there is a silver lining to the affair. Now that he is free from his Marvel Cinematic Universe obligations, DC and Warner Bros are free to hire him for their own projects. In fact, they have now confirmed that James Gunn is on board and will be writing Suicide Squad 2.

Much like Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad has an ensemble cast. Moreover, the movie has the same anti-hero vibe with non-traditional characters. So the transition should be a smooth one for Gunn.

Although critically panned, the 2016 Suicide Squad still proved profitable earning £568M worldwide. Now with Gunn onboard, Warner Bros obviously wants him to bring the same comedic charm of Guardians of the Galaxy to the grim DC cinematic universe.

What is Suicide Squad 2 About?

It is still too early in pre-production for any firm news regarding Suicide Squad 2’s plot. At this point, it appears that Warner Bros has given up on trying to have interconnected storylines like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which is actually a good thing, since it means Gunn and DC are untethered by any obligations to other DC Extended Universe projects.

What is also unclear is whether the original Suicide Squad characters from the first movie will be back. The sequel does not necessarily require them to reprise their roles, since the roster comprises of various DC universe villains anyway. The only character that needs to return is government agent Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis.

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

Not that they will have a problem trying to get actors on board this time. In fact, it is the opposite. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, quickly Tweeted out that he wants in on the new James Gunn Suicide Squad project. Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the television series Smallville has also expressed interest immediately following the news.

It is also unclear whether DC wants James Gunn to take over the directorial duties. However, it makes sense and he will most likely end up with the job.