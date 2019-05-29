Dead By Daylight Confirms New ‘Ghost Face’ Killer With Video

Dead By Daylight

If anyone has paid attention to a lot of the gaming news articles I write, then they will undoubtedly be aware that I am a colossally huge Dead by Daylight fan. How big? Well, let’s just say that my play time hours recently crept into 4 digits.

With developer Behaviour Interactive pushing out a regular (and generally good) stream of DLC, however, the time was rolling around again to when we could expect the next release.

Well, following the release of a brand new video, we don’t have to wait any longer to find out. The next killer will be ‘Ghost Face’.

Ghost Face?

Ok, so admittedly the name doesn’t sound that terrifying for a killer. It does, however, follow the ‘tradition’ of the game introducing well known horror movie characters to the game. As such, probably for legal reasons, they always have slightly different names.

For example Michael Myers is ‘The Shape’. Freddy Krueger is ‘The Nightmare’. You get the idea.

Oh, and incidentally, just in case you still have no idea who this killer is, it’s the one from ‘Scream’.

What Do We Think?

Despite the formal confirmation, fans of the series have known that this release was coming for quite some time. It was simply a case of Behaviour Interactive putting the rubber stamp on it and also confirming the release date. We should note, however, that this is certainly their most polished trailer release to date.

While it is not confirmed (for definite) as the release date, we do know that the official ‘reveal’ will be made on May 31st. If you are interested in the game and want to learn more, you can visit the official Steam Store website via the link here!

Personally, I can’t wait to try this new killer out! – What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!