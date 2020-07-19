Dead By Daylight Confirms Partial Crossplay Launch

I must admit to being a pretty huge fan of Dead by Daylight and, if you are too, then A) I hope I haven’t face camped you as a killer and/or B) I didn’t Loop you for 5 minutes as a survivor. Since the announcement that crossplay would be coming to the game, however, I have largely been waiting for the opportunity to finally play this with my friends who (mostly) own their copy on the PS4.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, while Behavior Interactive (the developer of the game) has confirmed that some crossplay will be added this September, I’m afraid it isn’t (probably) what you or I really want!

Dead By Daylight – Crossplay?

In announcing the news, it has been confirmed that this September will see crossplay support added for the PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. So, in other words, while it is some crossplay, this isn’t what the vast majority of its fans really wanted (or cared for).

On the plus side, however, it does look like there will be the creation of an official ‘Dead by Daylight’ account meaning that, across multiple platforms, you will be able to access your roster (with perks, etc.) without the need for leveling on different systems.

What Do We Think?

While disappointing, the good news is that Behavior Interactive is still committed to bringing crossplay between the PC and the more major console releases. Sadly though, even with this announcement, they are still reluctant to give us any kind of firm date as for when that will happen.

All going well though, this is a step in the right direction and, sooner or later, I’ll be able to hook my console friends and watch as they struggle to escape!

What do you think? Do you play Dead by Daylight? If so, which is your favourite killer? – Let us know in the comments!