Dead By Daylight Is Heading To The Nintendo Switch

Dead By Daylight

Anyone who regularly reads my gaming news articles will have probably figured out that I’m a pretty huge fan of Dead by Daylight. The multiplayer game effectively pits a killer against 4 survivors who must try and escape before being captured. The premise is rather simple, but the game offers some nice (and surprisingly varied) mechanics and, above all, the continued feeling that no matter how good you get at the game, you’ll always occasionally be made to feel like an abject beginner.

With it currently available on the PC, Xbox One and PS4, however, the game is finally landing on the one major platform excluded. In a report via The Star, Dead By Daylight has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

I’m Loving This Idea!

The ability to play the game on Nintendo Switch, particularly with its portable functionality, sounds like a great progression to me. Additionally, it marks yet another pretty popular release making its way onto the console. Unlike the Wii-U, Nintendo is managing to get some decent and varied content onto their Switch.

In announcing the news, developer Behavior Interactive has said: “Bringing Dead By Daylight to the Nintendo Switch is yet another milestone in the game’s history and a personal dream of mine. Very soon, players will be able to bring their game along and continue serving the Entity on the bus, at work or at home. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Koch Media for the first time. I believe this is the beginning of a very fruitful partnership.”

When Is It Out?

Despite the announcement, we do not (as of yet) have a confirmed release date. At best, we have a (rather loose) ‘fall 2019’ in which the game will come out. It is, therefore, perhaps a little disappointing not to see this arrive sooner. I daresay, however, that when it does come out, it’ll be highly popular. Particularly if it’s priced well. Let’s say, £19.99.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dead By Daylight? – Let us know in the comments!