Since Dead or Alive 6 was delayed into 2019, there has at least been some positive news. Namely, that Koei Tecmo has not been shy in giving us quite a lot of details surrounding the game. For example, they recently released a trailer showcasing the ‘combat mechanics’ for the name. In addition, to somewhat placate modern sensitivities, they have also confirmed that certain physics (boobies) will be toned down.

In an update to the Steam store page, however, we finally have one of the last questions answered. How will your PC fare? – Let’s find out!

PC Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or over Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 or over Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over





When Is It Out?

Dead or Alive 6 will be released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on March 1st. Given that this is the first release from the franchise for several years, they’ll be more than a little curiosity to see if this once popular beat-em-up franchise can get back on top of its game. Without meaning to sound crude, without questionable breast physics, if the gameplay isn’t very good, there clearly aren’t going to be any other redeeming features.

