Dead Or Alive 6 Releases ‘Free To Play’ Version

Dead Or Alive 6 – Core Fighters

With the release of Dead or Alive 6, so far the fan and critical response for the game has been very good. Given that it has been such a long time since the last game came out in the franchise, it seems that the latest version is something of a huge return to form. Particularly since the more recent releases (which, as above, were not that recent) were a bit hit and miss.

You might, therefore, be tempted to try the game out, but don’t necessarily want to shell out the money. Well, if this is the case, then we have some good news for you!

In a report via WCCFTech, a brand new version of the game has been released allowing users to play it for free. With, of course, a few catches.

Demo With Benefits!

The free-to-play version of the game essentially includes what you might call a ‘base version’ of the game. You are given a short roster of characters, but can play them to their fullest ability. In addition, you are also (surprisingly) allowed to access the online battle modes.

The catch, of course, is that will have the additional content dangled infront of you. The good news is, however, that you can, with a large amount of variety, pick and choose what you want.

In other words, thing of this as a demo, but with a lot of benefits attached!

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters is available to download now!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!