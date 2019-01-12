Dead Or Alive 6 Trailer Features Combat Mechanics

Dead Or Alive 6

We are currently just a little over a month away from the next release in the highly-popular Dead or Alive series. Given that it’s been over 6 years since the last game in the franchise was released, you could argue that it has been long overdue. Leading up to the release though, Koei Tecmo hasn’t been shy in pushing out a lot of preview content to try and build up a little hype.

The lastest, however, goes into detail not only surrounding the games features/interface, but also the combat mechanics.

Combat

Having a fluid combat system is a very important factor in a beat-em-up title. It’s for this reason that games such as Tekken have seen a huge resurgence in popularity in recent years. Of course, with the growing eSports market as well, developers are keen to ensure that any such relevant releases will be popular with the community.

When Is It Out?

Dead or Alive 6 will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 15th. Given that the series has been so consistently good to date, expectations are high surrounding this. Particularly since, as we mentioned above, this will be the first release in the franchise to fall into the ‘boom years’ of the eSports industry.

Some will simply be hoping for some nice ‘bouncing’ mechanics. Others, however, genuinely want this to be the next great fighting game.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Dead or Alive franchise? Looking forward to the new release? – Let us know in the comments!