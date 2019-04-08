Deaf Overwatch Player Breaks Into Top 500

Overwatch

I must admit that in terms of casual gaming, there is very little that grabs more attention more than Overwatch. Despite it being nearly 3 years old now, the game is still surprisingly fresh and more than accessible for a few quick rounds.

For a game that is so heavily dependent on team-based communication, however, you would not think that it would be possible for a deaf gamer to break into the top 500.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, gamer Maxim76 (who as you might have gathered is deaf) successfully broke into top 500 gamers last night!

How Is That Possible?

Well, clearly certain characters will not work. For example, tanks and healers (who require constant communication) are entirely off-limited. When it comes to certain DPS characters, however, such as Tracer, Reaper and Soldier 76, it’s more about the hunting than being hunted. Maxim76, incidentally, tends to like Moira as his main.

As such, while clearly still difficult, it can work with an all-out guns blazing strategy.

Top 500

As can be seen in the Twitch clip above, Maxim76 was able to achieve the rank of 486. This is probably about 1,000,000 places higher than me.

It does, however, go to show that gamers with disabilities can learn to overcome them in surprisingly impressive ways. Lest the point has not been drilled home yet, remember, he’s one of the top 500 Overwatch players and he’s deaf!

I’m probably in the top 1,000,000 players. My excuse?… I’m crap!

What do you think? Are you impressed? – Let us know in the comments!