Death Rally (Classic) is Free to Own and Keep Forever!

As an avid PC gamer throughout the ’90s (and still more than a little today I should add) I have a lot of love for some of the older games I daresay many would qualify today as falling within the ‘retro’ category. If you do, by the way, thanks for making me feel even older than I am! – In this regard though, one such game I had completely forgotten about, however, was ‘Death Rally’.

So, what is it? Well, in a nutshell, think of it as being an exceptionally hardcore version of Micro Machines. Micro Machines with an extreme case of roid rage if you will.

If you are, therefore, already tempted by the prospect of this game, then there is some excellent news! – Following an official announcement by Remedy Entertainment, to celebrate their 25th birthday, the developer has released the ‘classic’ version of Death Rally for free, forever, on Steam!

Death Rally Classic

Now, we should clarify that ‘Death Rally’ has seen a number of different iterations over the years. For example, Remedy Entertainment released a ‘freeware’ version of the game back in 2009, albeit a version that had more than a few limitations compared to the original release. Additionally, a very soft remake/sequel was released in 2012.

What you’re getting here is the original version from 1996. Warts and all, but ready to run on modern gaming PCs and with all the benefits available from a ‘Steam’ based title!

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Death Rally (Classic) is available to own and claim for free. And, better still, this isn’t a time limited offer. For all intents and purposes, this game is permanently free and you can try it out whenever you like. All you need to grab your free copy of ‘Death Rally’ is a Steam account. And, if you’re even a benign PC gamer, we presume you already have one of those!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the official Steam Store website via the link here!

