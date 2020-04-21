Death Stranding $1,900 Jacket Has Already Sold Out

I think the most I have ever spent on a jacket (or coat if you prefer) is a couple of hundred dollars. This should make it pretty clear that, even if I had the money (which I don’t), I’d never spend around $2,000 on an article of clothing. Particularly if it was based or tied into a video game.

It seems, however, that there are plenty of mad people out there who, in a report via TechSpot, have been buying up the Death Stranding themed jackets to the point that, despite costing $1,900 each, they’re now all completely sold out!

Death Stranding Jackets Sell-Out!

Sold via “Acronym”, the Death Stranding themed jacket (named “J1A-GT Gen 2.2 Bridges Edition”) was worn by ‘Normal Reedus’ within the game and despite the somewhat mixed response to it (the game, not the clothing), it seems that the popularity for the design has been enough to warrant all of them now being sold out!

What Do We Think?

Despite some of the more ‘interesting’ aspects of the design, this was actually a rather high-quality hiking coat and, despite the Death Stranding associations, could be used by walking enthusiasts. Would I spend $1,900 on this though?… Well, quite frankly, I don’t think I’d wear it if YOU bought it for me!

Still, there’s no accounting for taste! – If you want to check out what you could’ve purchased, you can visit the official store page via the link here!

