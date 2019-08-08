Death Stranding is Removed From Sony’s ‘Exclusive’ Website

Since its announcement, Death Stranding has been one of the most anticipated releases for the PS4 as we see what Hideo Kojima has to offer us in a post-Konami capacity. This does, however, highlight a key point. Since the game was revealed, everyone has operated under the firm belief that this was going to be a PS4 exclusive!

Following a new update to the Sony ‘Exclusives’ website, however, Death Stranding has been removed from the list. What could this mean though? Well, if it’s no longer exclusive, it must be coming to another system…

Death Stranding is No Longer Listed as a PS4 Exclusive

Now, it is entirely possible that this is just a bug or glitch. As such, Sony may correct this at any point. This has, however, now been de-listed for quite some time (a little over 24 hours) and, as such, one would’ve thought that if this was an error, Sony would’ve corrected it by now.

So, what does this mean? Well, if I was a betting man, while I would still rule out the Xbox One getting a release, is it so unlikely that a PC version might be on the way?

What Do We Think?

If this isn’t an error, then we would expect to see an announcement in the coming weeks that a PC release of Death Stranding is on the way which would, quite frankly, be fantastic news!

We are, of course, entirely in the realms of speculation here and this might change at any moment. For now, however, I’ll quite happily jump aboard this rumour train and ride it to its conclusion!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!