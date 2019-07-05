Death Stranding Trailer Gets the PS1 ‘Demake’ Treatment

Death Stranding

While we all anxiously twiddle our thumbs until Death Stranding is released (and we get to see what a post-Konami Hideo Kojima can do) it seems that a number of fans have taken it upon themselves to find ways to keep us entertained in the meantime.

A good example of this was seen last month as a PS1 style gameplay demo was released. Admittedly, it wasn’t visually that amazing, then again, neither was the PlayStation 1 by modern standards.

Following the release of a new video, however, YouTuber ‘Hoolopee‘ has painstaking recreated the original games trailer as if it was set to be released on the PS1. Yes, this is another demake, but one of the more polished examples we have seen to date!

Comparison!

With his demake above, if you compare it to the trailer below you start to get an idea as to how much work has gone into replicating this ‘demake’. It even managed to get the attention of Hideo Kojima. While he didn’t pass any comment on the video, he was happy to retweet it to his legions of fans.

In terms of his actual video though, the amount of detail is surprisingly good. I’d happily look forward to seeing this release in November 1999.

When is Death Stranding Out?

As above, while such projects are a nice distraction, we are still all looking towards the official release date with more than a little anticipation. Well, the good news is that with it set to launch on November 8th, we only have around 4 months to go.

I’m not saying that Death Stranding is going to be the best game ever made. At the same time though, I suspect for many it’s going to be up there!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Death Stranding? Are you impressed with this demake video? – Let us know in the comments!