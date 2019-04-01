Deep Silver Scraps All Stolen Metro Exodus Game Codes

Metro Exodus

While Metro Exodus clearly proved rather popular with both fans and critics, in terms of gaming releases for 2019, it has certainly been one of the most popular to date.

Whenever there is popularity surround a PC game, however, there will often be unscrupulous people trying to profit from it. Largely, from the sale of game codes which have been obtained by less than legitimate means.

Stolen Keys

In a report via GamesIndustry, a number of physical game key codes were stolen when printed for the originally intended Steam release. These keys were then sold via an unnamed ‘unofficial’ reselling website.

These websites, in themselves, often have some dubious ties in the manner in which the keys they sell are obtained. It is, however, more commonly by credit card fraud.

If you did, however, purchase one of these specific game codes, Deep Silver want to make it clear, your game will not run anymore!

What Can I Do?

Well, you can’t contact Deep Silver asking for your money back. The developer has made it entirely clear that despite the fact that they have cancelled the cards, since they were obtained and sold illegally, they bear no responsibility.

Their advice? Ask the site you bought it from for your money back! – Yeah… good luck with that!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!