DeepCool Announces a New Brand Identity

PC hardware manufacturer DeepCool has today revealed a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. This new brand identity reflects a continuous evolution of the organization, its products, and the computer hardware industry as a whole. The new logo is composed of multiple square unit elements like components that can be assembled into a complete system, representing the spirit of DIY PC building.

DeepCool Updates Its Brand!

DeepCool has been developing high-quality computer hardware for enthusiasts and PC gamers for over 20 years. The new branding unifies each product line under DeepCool and embodies our focus on delivering performance hardware and components for the DIY PC community. Look out for all-new products in the upcoming year that feature the new brand identity and logo designed for the modern age.

Where Can I Learn More?

The new DeepCool brand identity is an extensive initiative designed to carry the company forward in better serving its partners and customers. – So, for more information surrounding this news and, of course, their wide range of PC hardware technology, you can check out their official website via the link here!

As for new products to carry this branding, well, with CES 2021 underway, be sure to keep checking our website and social media portals for the latest news straight from the virtual showroom floor!

