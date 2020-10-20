DeepCool AS500 Air CPU Cooler Review

DeepCool is a brand with a strong reputation for bringing excellent cooling products to the market that provide a lot of performance for unusually within very wallet-friendly budgets. Representing one of their first major air cooler releases since the Assassin III, however, it seems that DeepCool has used both that time and experience well to come up with the AS500.

The DeepCool AS500 is a brand-spanking-new air CPU cooler release and, with those bright and vivid ARGB lighting effects, it is without a doubt a very attractive proposition. I mean, who said air coolers had to be ugly, right?

DeepCool AS500

Although DeepCool hasn’t categorically confirmed this in their marketing, it is a our belief that many aspects of the AS500’s design have been directly inspired by the truly high-end performance seen in the significantly bulkier Assassin III. We may, therefore, and all going well, have a really strong CPU cooler here that, with the addition of some ARGB bling, might also look pretty damn good too!

Let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications.

Features

6 x 6mm heat pipes – Thermal design power up to 220w

Slim fin set design with 100% RAM compatibility

The milled and slightly protruding copper base mount allows for tighter CPU fitting

Its full nickel-plating provides enhanced resistance to corrosion and oxidation

The top cover has a build-in 5V ARGB LED with AURA sync achievable through motherboard settings

Adopts the dual-layer TF140S fan offering strong airflow and a long lifespan

Technical Information

Dimensions

Socket Compatibility

What Does DeepCool Have To Say?