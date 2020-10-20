DeepCool AS500 Air CPU Cooler Review
Mike Sanders / 14 hours ago
DeepCool is a brand with a strong reputation for bringing excellent cooling products to the market that provide a lot of performance for unusually within very wallet-friendly budgets. Representing one of their first major air cooler releases since the Assassin III, however, it seems that DeepCool has used both that time and experience well to come up with the AS500.
The DeepCool AS500 is a brand-spanking-new air CPU cooler release and, with those bright and vivid ARGB lighting effects, it is without a doubt a very attractive proposition. I mean, who said air coolers had to be ugly, right?
DeepCool AS500
Although DeepCool hasn’t categorically confirmed this in their marketing, it is a our belief that many aspects of the AS500’s design have been directly inspired by the truly high-end performance seen in the significantly bulkier Assassin III. We may, therefore, and all going well, have a really strong CPU cooler here that, with the addition of some ARGB bling, might also look pretty damn good too!
Let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications.
Features
- 6 x 6mm heat pipes – Thermal design power up to 220w
- Slim fin set design with 100% RAM compatibility
- The milled and slightly protruding copper base mount allows for tighter CPU fitting
- Its full nickel-plating provides enhanced resistance to corrosion and oxidation
- The top cover has a build-in 5V ARGB LED with AURA sync achievable through motherboard settings
- Adopts the dual-layer TF140S fan offering strong airflow and a long lifespan
Technical Information
For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!
Dimensions
Socket Compatibility
What Does DeepCool Have To Say?
“The DeepCool AS500 single tower CPU cooler boasts a five heat pipe design with a TF140S PWM fan for great performance in a slim profile.
Optimize heat exchange through a solid copper base with optimal surface contact that runs five 6mm heat pipes in a single tower with high fin density.
An included wired controller allows for a quick and easy way to adjust lighting effects without installing additional software. Appropriate A-RGB connector cables for motherboard control are also provided.”