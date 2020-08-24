DeepCool CL500 High-Airflow Mid-Tower PC Case Review

DeepCool has been one of the best new brands in recent years, as they’ve expanded their brand out from China to western markets, giving us some very impressive PC cases, coolers, power supplies and more. It’s been a nearly a year since I reviewed their last case, the Macube 550. However, today I have their new CL500 in the office. Designed with high-airflow in mind, it features impressive ventilation and support for a good range of fans and radiators to improve your cooling performance.

DeepCool CL500

DeepCool has kept things focused here, but have still given the CL500 a competitive feature set. You get the high-airflow from the large mesh front panel, which is great. However, you get filtered ventilation and mounts in the top panel also. There’s USB C on the front panel, room for large radiators, tempered glass on the side, and more. There’s nothing particularly new or innovative here, but there doesn’t need to be.

Features

Large mesh front panel

Magnetic side panels, one with tempered glass

Front I/O USB Type-C

Support 120/240/280/360mm AIO radiator

Support up to six 120mm fans

Built-in fan hub

Specifications