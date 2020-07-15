DeepCool DQ850-M-V2L Power Supply Review

DeepCool is a brand well associated with providing a quality product at an affordable price. With the launch of the new DQ850-M-V2L, however, we see an already popular existing PSU get the revision treatment with a whole host of new improvements to make it an even better proposition as a power supply!

DeepCool DQ 850-M-V2L Power Supply

With 100% Japanese capacitors, a fully modular design, and an 80-plus gold efficiency rating, these are all excellent factors that you generally only expect or associate with some of the better (if not best) power supplies around on the market.

Capping that off with a very eye-catching aesthetic, let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications this PSU provides!

Features

80 PLUS® GOLD certified – Up to 91.2% efficiency

100% High quality Japanese capacitors

Full bridge PFC + LLC Resonant converter

Fully modular with flat cable design

CircuitShield™ — OVP / UVP / SCP / OPP / OTP

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does DeepCool Have to Say?

“The DQ850-M-V2L fully modular 850W 80 PLUS Gold power supply features 100% Japanese capacitors and high-quality switch MOSFETs. Built to deliver stable output capacity with high conversion efficiency, the DQ850-M-V2L offers better reliability for your PC system. Get all the power you need with a maximum of 91.2% efficiency to reduce excess energy consumption and waste heat.”

Connections

As this is a fully-modular power supply, the power is indeed in your hands to ensure that you only have to fit the cables your system required. Providing you with plenty of options, this design ensures that the vast majority of users (even those with SLI/Crossfire) shouldn’t have any difficulties getting everything they need hooked up!