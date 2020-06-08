DeepCool Launches the GamerStorm DQ-M Series Power Supplies

DeepCool is one of the most popular brands out there in terms of its wide variety of PC components. In looking to build upon that already excellent range, however, they have today officially announced the launch of their latest power supply series. The DQ-M.

Coming under their ‘GamerStorm‘ branding, the DQ-M Series offers power variants between 650w-850w and, as fully modular designs, pack plenty of excellent features!

GamerStorm DQ-M Series Power Supplies

With all three model variants now launched on their official website, the only matter of mild curiosity is that the mid-tier version (DQ750-M) has been designed in white whereas the 650 and 850 come in the (mildly less visually appealing) grey coloring.

Putting the aesthetics to one side, however, with 100% Japanese capacitors and an 80-plus Gold efficiency rating, these new releases certainly tick the right boxes in terms of their specifications!

Features

Compliant Intel ATX12V v2.31 & EPS 2.92

80 PLUS® GOLD certified – Up to 87~90% efficiency (20~100% loading)

High quality Japanese capacitors can obtain excellent reliability and long service life

Patented 120mm FDB Bearing fan with double-layer fan-blade, temperature control function, enjoys excellent performance & super low noise

Full modular design, with longer flat cable, exellent for cable management and increases the cooling capability of system

Double-Layer EMI Filter protects from electromagnetic interference & restrains noise

Intelligentized eco-friendly chipset, consume < 0.3W in its off-mode, compliant ERP standard

CircuitShield™ — OVP, UVP, SCP, OPP

Compliant Multi-Way SLI / CrossFire + Multi-Core CPUs

High reliability with an MTBF of at least 120,000 hours of use

Newly designed gaming style appearance under DEEPCOOL high-end gaming brand: GAMER STORM

DC to DC design, make it more stable, stronger and higher efficiency

Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Intel Skylake LGA2066 CPU

What Does DeepCool Have to Say?

“GamerStorm DQ850-M Series power supplies give you extremely tight voltage control, quiet operation, 80 PLUS Gold-certified efficiency and black casing, and fully modular cabling. It’s built with 100% Japanese 105℃ capacitors; they’re a great choice for high-performance PCs where reliability is essential. 80 PLUS Gold efficiency reduces operating cost and excess heat. It is equipped with 120mm FDB speed adjustable silent fan. We give it a 10 year warranty. It is sure to be one of the most ideal equipment for gamers.”

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, DeepCool has neither confirmed the exact release date nor the pricing for this new power supply range. With the website now live, however, we can likely expect to see these hitting online retailers within the next few weeks.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can learn more about these new PSUs via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!