Deepcool Launches New Gammaxx L240 AIO CPU Cooler

New AIO Series from Deepcool

Case and cooling OEM Deepcool is launching their new Gammaxx L240 AIO CPU cooler. The 240mm radiator self-contained solution is the first in the new series, sporting a new design and of course, RGB LEDs.

The Gammaxx L240 supports Intel LGA 115X, as well as LGA20XX sockets. Furthermore, it also supports LGA1366 (if you happen to still have one of these around). For AMD users, it is also readily compatible with the current AM4 socket, along with the previous generation AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1. The absence of AMD Threadripper support is understandable considering how large its IHS coverage requirements are. Which is basically more than twice that of a mainstream CPU.

Since it is self-contained, there are no maintenance or refilling requirements. All the user needs to is install it on their chassis and motherboard.

As for the RGB LED, it uses an analog 12V 4-pin connector and is compatible with a variety of motherboards. This includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock PolyChrome Sync. The lighting is not just on the pair of 120mm fans (each having 6 LED pieces), but on the pump-block as well. This illuminates the Gammaxx logo and a surrounding ring.

How Much is the Deepcool Gammaxx L240 AIO?

Deepcool is only offering the 240mm radiator size so far and will be available sometime in October for $89.99 USD.