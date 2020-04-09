DeepCool Launches New MATREXX 55 V3 Mid-Tower Case

When it comes to product names, and specifically the Matrexx chassis design, DeepCool clearly doesn’t believe in mixing things up too much. There has, after all, been at least 10 DeepCool PC cases that have carried the ‘Matrexx’ name in one form or another. You can, for example, find one here that we brought to your attention only 3 weeks ago! In something that’ll likely only murky the waters further, however, there’s yet another one added to the list.

DeepCool MATREXX 55 V3

So, what’s new with this release? Well, in the grand scheme of things, not a lot. The new chassis design is essentially a revised version of the MATREXX 55 V3 RGB 3F with the only notable exception being that this doesn’t come with front intake fans.

Admittedly, at the moment it doesn’t sound too impressive. Given that this revised design is expected to have an MSRP of around £45-£50, however, this could well be one of the most attractive budget-case options available. Better still, with tempered glass to the front and side, while the price is cheap, they haven’t tried to cut the budget with acrylic panels either!

Features

A compact ATX computer case supports motherboards up to E-ATX;

Full-sized 4mm thickness, tempered glass side panel and the front panel give the case a unique look and perfectly show off your inner structure;

The RGB lighting strip in the front, is easily controlled by manual button or via motherboard; extra connectors are ready for motherboard SYNC control with any combination with other DEEPCOOL/GAMER STORM brand 12V RGB devices;

Supports installation of 120/240/360mm radiator liquid cooling system in the front, 120/140/240mm radiator liquid cooling system on top and 120mm radiator liquid cooling system in the back;

Supports 370mm (MAX) long Graphics Card installation;

Optimized airflow is guaranteed with large air intakes on two sides of the front panel, keeping your components cool;

The 210mm wide tower compartment with 23mm clearance is perfect for cable management;

A magnetic dustproof net on top and dust-filter in the front and bottom.

Specifications

Dimensions

What Do We Think?

If the reported MSRP is indicative of what the actual retail will be, then we could have a very interesting proposition on our hands here. It’s a decent looking chassis with plenty of room to maneuver and, from my own perspective, I see the lack of pre-supplied fans as a positive. Why? Well, unusually I like to swap any existing cooling options for something a little fancier (or more powerful).

So yes, it’s another revision of a revision and it seems that this will continue to happen as long as people keep buying these DeepCool cases. With this kind of value for money, however, it doesn’t seem that this is going to change any time soon!

