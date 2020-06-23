DeepCool Launches X-Frame MF120 GT A-RGB Fans

DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems has announced the launch of a brand new unique case fan, the MF120 GT. A new release that features 20 addressable RGB LEDs across the X-Frame that shine through translucent fan blades to create a distinct look from either side in push or pull configurations.

DeepCool X-Frame MF120 GT A-RGB Fans

Adjusting colors is easy with direct control through supported RGB software from popular motherboard brands and through Razer Chroma. An included RGB wire controller offers a quick alternative to select through various color profiles to match any build theme. Designed to perform as well as it looks, the MF120 GT provides great cooling performance and PWM control for balanced thermal and noise levels.

Price & Availability

The MF120 GT is retailed as a 3-in-1 pack with other accessories in the box including a 4-port PWM fan hub and a 6-port RGB hub for added flexibility and compatibility with your build. In terms of aesthetics, it’s impossible to deny that these are a very attractive proposition and certainly stand-out from many of its alternatives!

Due to be sold for a price in the region of $59.99, in terms of a fan kit it also has the bonus of being notably less expensive than many other ‘premium’ level fan kits which are often around the $100 mark. With them due to hit Amazon imminently, you can see when they go live via the link here!

For more information on these and other DeepCool products, you can visit their official website via the link here!

