Deepcool New Ark 90 Electro Limited Edition Now Available

Limited Edition Case from Deepcool

Deepcool has finally released the Electro Orange version of their New Ark 90 chassis. We first saw this case back at CES 2018 and now 100 pieces are up for sale worldwide. Like the original New Ark 90, it comes with a pre-built liquid cooling solution. Furthermore, this is an all-in-one solution, which means it does not need maintenance. All it needs is for the user to blow out the dust once in a while. This AIO is also compatible with both AMD AM4/AM3+ as well as Intel LGA20xx/1366/LGA115x motherboards.

What Features Does the New Ark 90 Case Have?

Aside from the built-in AIO, the New Ark 90 Electro edition has tempered glass panels and comes with 4x RGB LED fans. Three are to the side on the radiator and one is at the rear for exhaust.

In terms of component support, video cards up to 310mm in length can be installed by default. Using the vertical mounting, even longer 400mm video cards are usable. For users who want to swap out the cooler, a regular heatsink up to 186mm tall can fit. The front can also accept a 240mm or 360mm radiator. Although the HDD cage at the bottom must be removed to fit a 360mm radiator. Another 240mm or 360mm radiator can be installed at the top as well.

The HDD cage at the bottom fits three 3.5″ devices and there is room for a 2.5″ drive on top of the PSU shroud, with two more at the back of the motherboard tray.