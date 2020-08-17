DeepCool Releases its New CL500 High-Airflow Case

DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems and computer hardware announces the launch of the CL500, a new high airflow mid-tower ATX case that balances form and function to provide PC enthusiasts with great cooling and an easy building experience. The CL500 features a large mesh top and front panels that deliver generous airflow to your PC’s critical components with support for up to six 120 mm cooling fans or multiple liquid cooling radiators, including up to 360 mm in front for serious performance.

DeepCool CL500 PC Case

A full-length tempered glass side panel showcases your components in a beautiful display. Both the left and right side panels are attached magnetically, making it quick and easy to access components and manage cables. Top panel access for installing fans or liquid cooling also only needs a one-touch button release. In addition to easy access panels, the CL500 includes practical accessories such as a pre-installed PWM fan hub on the chassis to help organize fans and even a built-in adjustable GPU stand for possible graphic card sag. The front I/O panel features three USB ports including one for USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C.

Features

Large mesh front panel

Magnetic side panels, one with tempered glass

Front I/O USB Type-C

Support 120/240/280/360mm AIO radiator

Support up to six 120mm fans

Built-in fan hub

Specifications

Price & Availability

Available to purchase now, DeepCool has confirmed that the CL500 PC case will come with an MSRP of $79.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new chassis design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

