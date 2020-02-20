









DeepCool today rolled out the MATREXX 30 SI. A sober-looking minimalist Micro-ATX case for those who don’t like to stare at the innards of a computer.

Its design is characterized by opaque black steel side panels, an all-black interior, and a ridged front design that has slits between the ridges that serve as the front intake. The front-panel I/O is located at the top of this panel.

DeepCool Releases The MATREXX 30 SL mATX Case

Inside, you get room for a Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard, a conventional ATX power supply, and plenty of storage options. Two 5.25-inch bays, from which one is external; three 3.5-inch bays, and two additional 2.5-inch mounts.

Behind the motherboard tray is 1.5 cm of crawlspace to route cables through. The main chamber offers clearance for graphics cards up to 25 cm in length. In addition, it is compatible with CPU coolers up to 15.1 cm in height.

Cooling options include one 120 mm front intake, and a 120 mm rear exhaust, from which the exhaust fan comes pre-installed. Front-panel connectivity includes a pair of USB ports and HDA jacks.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Expected to hit retail shelves in the coming weeks, the official press release from DeepCool suggests an MSRP in the region of $30. So, in other words, if you’re already partly sold on this chassis design, then the price should undoubtedly tip the scales even further.

Although an official website for this specific model hasn’t yet launched, you can check out the alternative model (with the tempered glass side panel) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!