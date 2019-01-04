DELL Announces the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook

A Sleeker 2-in-1 from DELL

DELL is starting off the new year with the launch of the new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 convertible. Ditching the dated designs of previous Latitude units, DELL takes cues from their own XPS line. The result, is a sleeker, more modern Latitude convertible notebook offering.

Like any 2-in-1 convertible, users can switch between laptop mode or tablet mode via 360-degree hinges. Now the bezels are even slimmer compared to previous Latitude models. Furthermore, DELL manages to shrink the notebook by 25% while providing the same 14″ 1080p screen size as before. While the machine cut aluminium body gives it a premium feel and look.

What Kind of Hardware is the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Packing?

Inside, it has an Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core U-series CPU with 16GB of RAM. Internal storage is configurable up to 2TB and it includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and an SD card reader built-in.

Users on the go will also be glad to hear that there is a micro SIM card for optional LTE connectivity. The 7400 2-in-1 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for security, and NFC. All powered with a 78WHr battery which should last a work day on a single charge.

How Much is the DELL Latitude 7400 2-in-1?

The base model for the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has an MSRP of $1,599 USD. It will be available for purchase starting March 2019.