DELL Announces the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook

/ 1 hour ago

DELL Announces the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook

A Sleeker 2-in-1 from DELL

DELL is starting off the new year with the launch of the new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 convertible. Ditching the dated designs of previous Latitude units, DELL takes cues from their own XPS line. The result, is a sleeker, more modern Latitude convertible notebook offering.

Like any 2-in-1 convertible, users can switch between laptop mode or tablet mode via 360-degree hinges. Now the bezels are even slimmer compared to previous Latitude models. Furthermore, DELL manages to shrink the notebook by 25% while providing the same 14″ 1080p screen size as before. While the machine cut aluminium body gives it a premium feel and look.

What Kind of Hardware is the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Packing?

DELL Announces the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook

Inside, it has an Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core U-series CPU with 16GB of RAM. Internal storage is configurable up to 2TB and it includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and an SD card reader built-in.

Users on the go will also be glad to hear that there is a micro SIM card for optional LTE connectivity. The 7400 2-in-1 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for security, and NFC. All powered with a 78WHr battery which should last a work day on a single charge.

How Much is the DELL Latitude 7400 2-in-1?

The base model for the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has an MSRP of $1,599 USD. It will be available for purchase starting March 2019.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results