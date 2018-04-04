DELL Announces Refresh for XPS 15 – Now With GTX 1050 Ti

Mild Refresh from DELL

DELL first showed off their new XPS 15 laptops at CES 2018 earlier this year. The slim notebook introduces several new interesting ideas. This includes a “MagLev” keyboard and using Gore-Tex technology to keep it running cool. It was initially announced to make use of Intel’s Kaby Lake-G processors, but DELL is now adding more options.

With Intel recently announcing new 8th Gen mobile CPU models, it only makes sense for DELL to update the XPS 15. Now users can have an Core i5-8300H up to a Core i9. DELL is also expanding discrete GPU options to include a GTX 1050 Ti for those who want extra gaming muscle.

In terms of storage it comes with fast PCIe storage available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. It was originally listed as having the base option of a 128GB SSD, but that has since changed. The laptop also includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Plus two additional USB 3.1 Type-C ports for storage and a microSD card reader.

How Much are These New XPS 15 Laptops?

The entry level model with an i5-8300H starts at just $999 USD. The entry level model comes with a 56WHr battery. However, the higher-end options include a larger 97WHr battery. This is different from the XPS 15 2-in-1 version which has an MSRP starting at $1,299. T

he 2-in-1 version is available now, but the new refresh models will start taking pre-orders on April 16. The new refresh model also has a different body design than the 2-in-1, which you can see below having prominent hinges.