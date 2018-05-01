DELL Delays XPS 15 2-in-1 Release Due to Mag Lev Keyboard

XPS 15 2-in-1 Arrival Delayed

Many who saw DELL’s new XPS 15 2-in-1 (9575) at CES 2018 were enamored with it and pre-ordered early. However, those early adopters were disappointed when their new laptop’s arrival got delayed. The original delivery date is around April 20. Some even paid an extra $25 USD for the Dell Express Delivery service so that it arrives a week earlier on the 13th. However, April is at an end and many are still waiting.

What is Causing the Delay of the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Release?

One of the buyers going by @Anon0Mouse on Twitter, Tweeted at Dell and Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) directly to ask what is going on. Frank Azor is of course, Dell and Alienware’s VP General Manager. Thankfully, Azor replied quickly and honestly that the delays are due to problems with a small batch. Specifically, it has to do with some Mag lev keyboards so Dell put some orders on hold.

We ran into a small bad batch of the Mag lev keyboard so we put orders on hold to ensure nobody else gets affected by it. It's been solved and production has resumed. Affected customers will get repaired or replaced units. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) April 27, 2018

He then assured the buyer that it has now been resolved and production has resumed. Further adding that customers can get units replaced or repaired.

Another issue with pre-order problems with DELL stems from another customer finding out that the Coffee Lake i9 XPS 15 (9570) laptop he wanted to pre-order is not available.

It appears that even though the press documents show the i9 option, it is not part of the pre-order option. Some DELL workers were not even aware that such an option existed since it apparently was not in their internal documents. However, some who have claimed to talk to DELL support were assured that the i9 option is indeed coming. In fact, as of April 30, the product page now officially lists the Core i9 mobile model.

Hopefully for the next major release, Dell coordinates between their marketing departments, website and sales department much more clearly before putting up the pre-order page.