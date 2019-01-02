Dell Goes Back On To The Stock Market As A Public Company

Dell Back On The Stock Market

Despite their huge popularity, particularly in the 2000-2010 era, recent years haven’t been particularly kind to Dell. Don’t get us wrong, they are still if not one of the biggest pre-built PC/laptop manufacturers, then certainly one of the best known. Following a stark decline in sales though, in 2013 Dell was removed from the stock market.

A remodelling of the company (with a further emphasis placed on ‘cloud’ development), however, has seen the companies fortunes improve in recent years. Similar to Microsoft, they have found that online data storage can be a very attractive market.

In a report via the Verge, however, after months of speculation, Dell has officially gone public again. Yes, they’re back on the stock market!

Not Exactly Straight Forward

Initially going live for a price of $45 a share, this has already seen some modest increase of around 7% in the last couple of days. To avoid the difficulties of an IPO (stock market term for a new company hitting the market), the original company which was part of the 2013 buyout has retained a roughly 25% ownership.

Can Dell Get Back On Top?

In truth, it’s difficult to say. I would perhaps suggest that the PC market may essentially be dead to them now. The ‘casual’ user has revealed themselves to be more interested in laptops these days than bulky systems. With this in mind though, Lenovo and HP will certainly prove to be tricky competition.

I don’t think Dell will ever enjoy the success of their heyday, but things are certainly looking up!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!