DELL Quietly Launches Inspiron 15 Notebook with Ryzen CPU

Ryzen-Powered Inspiron 15 5000

The Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is not the only product DELL quietly released recently. The DELL Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen-powered notebook has been launched as well. Oddly, DELL did not include these AMD configurations on their spring lineup press releases earlier this month. However, Best Buy and Dell.com has begun listing them.

The Inspiron 15 5000 notebook has a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS display, available in touch and non-touch variants. Users can choose between a Ryzen 7 2700U, Ryzen 5 2500U or a Ryzen 3 2200U inside. The Ryzen 7 2700U comes with a Vega 10 GPU, while the Ryzen 5 2500 has a Vega 8 GPU and the Ryzen 3 2200U has Vega 3 graphics.

What Other Features Does the DELL Inspiron 15 5000 Have?

In terms of memory, the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 models top up to 32GB of DDR4-2400. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 model is only available up to 16GB. As for storage, users can configure the build to have up to 512GB SSD or use a 1TB 5400 RPM HDD.

One feature which the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 has that the Inspiron 15 5000 lacks is the infrared camera. However, it comes with a Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint reader. The Inspiron 15 5000 also has the advantage of having an optical drive available.

How Much is the New DELL Inspiron 15 5000?

Like the Inspiron 13 7000, the Inspiron 15 5000 is very affordable. Pricing starts at just $629 and goes up to $929 USD.