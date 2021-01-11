Dell Unveils its 40-Inch 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor (U4021QW)

Dell may not be one of the most prestigious brands when it comes to pre-built PC systems. It is hard to deny though that their monitor designs are some of the best around in terms of performance and, perhaps most notably, bang for your buck. – With the launch of their new U4021QW, however, we certainly have a very potent creature here indeed!

Dell 40-Inch 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor (U4021QW)

Featuring a 40″ curved screen, this already looks like a very decent monitor design. Allowing for up to 5120×2160 resolution, however, (more colloquially known as 5K2K), this design undoubtedly looks to take the visuals to a new and world-first level. – Put simply, this is the world’s first monitor to feature this size and screen specification!

Coming with a Lightning Bolt 3 connector to the rear as well, this design is both suitable for Mac and/or PC systems!

Who Has it Been Designed For?

When it comes to monitors, an important factor is, of course, understanding exactly what it has been designed to do and if you were thinking that rocking out some Call of Duty might be a nice option on this, then we should throw the relatively wet blanket that the U4021QW has almost certainly been angled more towards content creators, coders, and graphics designers.

Why? Well largely due to the fact that Dell has not yet mentioned anything about the refresh rate of this new monitor and, more so, that they’re keener to push the size, curvature, and extreme clarity of the display. These are, generally speaking, carrots you tend to dangle in front of the creative rather than gaming community.

How Much Will it Cost?

Set to be officially launched at CES 2021, Dell has confirmed that the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) will be available starting on January 28, 2021, with a mildly eye-watering MSRP of $2,099.99.

While no formal website for this new monitor has yet been created yet, for all the latest Dell news from CES 2021, you can check out their official YouTube channel via the link here!

