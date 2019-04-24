DELL’s New XPS 15 Laptop Packs Core i9 CPU with GTX 1650 GPU

Slightly Redesigned to Remove “Chin” Camera

With both Intel and NVIDIA recently announcing new mobile products, it is the perfect time for DELL to refresh their existing XPS 15 laptop.

The internal hardware upgrades should make DELL fans happy. With the latest Intel Core i9 mobile processors, users have up to 8-cores and 16-threads of computing power. Paired with NVIDIA’s newly launched GTX 1650 GPU, this provides a formidable gaming capability to the mainstream notebook.

Physically, it is only getting a slight redesign from the original. Retaining slim bezels on the screen edges. Although this time, they are finally getting rid of the chin-level webcam. Finally, placing it at the top of the screen where it usually belongs. It will likely still be thin-bezeled, similar to how the XPS 13 moved the camera on top as well without the extra bulk.

This has been one of the most common complaint from DELL XPS 15 owners, having an unflattering view when using the built-in web cam. It is a small change, but it is definitely a welcome one.

How Much are These XPS 15 (2019) Laptops?

According to The Verge, users can expect the Core i9 + GTX 1650 combo on the XPS 15 to cost around $1329.99. Furthermore, DELL is also apparently planning on launching RTX GPU options for the XPS 15 come June.

