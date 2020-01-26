DeLorean May Finally Be Set to Start Selling New DMC-12’s

You may recall hearing a few years ago that following the successful purchase of the DeLorean car company (and it’s various assets) that brand new DMC-12 cars would start to be sold. Fast forward a few years and, so far, not a single one has been created. Let alone sold!

You may, therefore, be wondering what was going on. Was this all just a lot of smoke with no fire?

Well, the short version is that despite DeLorean seemingly being both ready and able to make brand new DMC-12’s (as seen in Back to the Future) there has been a longstanding legal issue.

DeLorean DMC-12

The problem largely resided with the ‘Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act’ that was introduced in America in 2015. The law effectively said that car manufacturers who produced less than 325 cars a year wouldn’t be held to the safety standards required of the major corporations. This in itself would seem like a useful and practical law. The problem was, however, that despite it being implemented, there were no specific guidelines as to what regulations they did still have to meet. In other words, they knew that the standards could be lower, but had no idea as to what degree.

It’s pretty much an impossible situation when you’re trying to design a car.

Pressure = Results!

Following pressure on the regulatory body, in a report via CNET, the good news is that the guidelines are now in place. As such, this should pave the way for DeLorean to start producing and selling brand new cars.

While they will be retaining the overall look and aesthetic of the classic DCM-12, it is understood that they will look to include a whole host of modern technology. Yes, and a new engine as well. With an expected retail price of around $100,000 expected for the ‘new’ cars, however, it is rather steep. As much as I might love to have one, I think I’m going to have to wait for a little depreciation to kick in. Like… 95% of it!

Still, as my dream car, if DeLorean is reading this, you’re welcome to send me a review sample! I promise I’ll look after it!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the DeLorean? Do you think this will prove to be popular? – Let us know in the comments!