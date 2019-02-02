Denuvo 5.5 (Used In Resident Evil 2) Has Been Cracked

Denuvo 5.5 Is Cracked

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, most of us are finding it a thoroughly enjoyable return to Racoon City. When it comes to PC games, however, there is always more than a little contention when a game includes the Denuvo anti-piracy protection. With many believing it impacts on a games performance, I prefer to fence sit saying that, at best, the jury it out.

However you look at it, it is obviously an important aspect of keeping PC games piracy free. Well, for as long as possible.

With Resident Evil 2 using the latest version (5.5) of the protection software, however, in a report via DSOGaming, it has officially been cracked.

A Little A Week

With the announcement, what this basically means is that the latest version withstood the pirates best efforts for a week. While this might sound rather poor, it is actually a lot better than it usually manages. Particularly since this clearly would’ve been a very tempting target for a number of reasons.

Hacked And Cracked

With the software being bypassed, what this essentially means is that Resident Evil 2 on PC is now available in a pirated version. We, of course, do not encourage you to do this. Buy games legitimately and legal kids! That being said, a quick cursory check would seem to confirm that this does has happened. It’s another disappointment for Denuvo, but at least they did a bit better than usual this time.

The only remaining question is whether Capcom will now remove it from the official release.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Denuvo? – Let us know in the comments!