Denuvo 5.6 (Used In Metro Exodus) Cracked In Just Five Days

Denuvo 5.6 Gets Cracked

I sometimes feel like a broken record when it comes to the Denuvo anti-piracy software being used in video games. A new version is released, it keeps the pirates at bay (no pun intended) for a few days and then gets cracked. This deems its inclusion from the beginning as practically pointless. Not entirely pointless though!

In a report via DSOGaming, however, this does appear to have again been the case. Denuvo 5.6, the latest version used in game releases such as Metro Exodus has lasted less than 5 days before cracking experts were able to bypass it.

Should Developers Just Give Up?

Presumably, developers or publishers must pay Denuvo a fee for using their anti-piracy software. The issue, however, is clear that it simply isn’t very good. Perhaps more accurately, game hackers/crackers are simply better at their job than the people Denuvo employ to make the software. With Bandai Namco already showing signs that they’re willing to give up on it entirely, I’m honestly surprised that more developers have not yet followed suit.

Denuvo Does Serve A Purpose

Avoiding the whole argument about whether the anti-piracy protections impacts the performance of a game, it does serve a purpose. While its anti-piracy protections do not generally last long, they can last long enough. Specifically, to convince the people who really want this game to buy it legitimately rather than waiting for the pirated version.

For those 5 days, therefore, Denuvo did serve a purpose. From this point on, however, many will just consider it a piece of bloat slowing the game’s performance down. The company could, however, really could use a good long-term success. Particularly if developers are going to continue using them. Then again, it’s not as if there’s any real alternative is there?…

What do you think? Should developers abandon Denuvo? Does it actually work in your opinion? In addition, what would be a better alternative? – Let us know in the comments!