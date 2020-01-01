Denuvo Bug Is Stopping Games Launching – Fix

Denuvo is one of the most popular options for game developers to add anti-piracy measures to their titles. The software, however, isn’t without its critics. For example, there has been a long-held argument that its inclusion often has a significant impact on the game’s performance. A factor which, for the sake of balance, is still hotly debated.

It seems, however, that the arrival of 2020 has created a whole new problem beyond the simple argument of performance impact. So, what’s the problem? Well, people are finding that attempting to launch their games (with the latest version of Denuvo) in this new decade is causing them to crash to desktop.

Denuvo Has A ‘Y2K20’ Bug

At the time of writing, it is understood that the bug is primarily affecting both Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and WWE 2K20. It should, however, be noted that this could include many more that feature the latest version of the anti-piracy software.

While the exact cause of the bug is not clear, the fix does seem to indicate that it may be suffering from a post-Millenium bug similar to the whole ‘Y2K’ terror. The good news is, there is an unofficial fix that seems to be working.

How To Fix It?

It’s understood that Denuvo is already well on the way to producing a fix for this problem. This isn’t, however, much comfort for those of you who are waiting. Fortunately, there is a way to work around this problem.

As mad as it sounds, if you set your PC’s date to December 31st, then the game/s should launch perfectly fine. Yes, it’s as simple as that! Admittedly, this isn’t the most convenient fix. In a report via DSOGaming, however, it does appear to be the only one that’s guaranteed to work.

That being said, if you were trying to play WWE 2K20, we can only presume you’re the sort of masochist who likes this kind of chaos on your system.

What do you think? Have you experienced this problem? Does the ‘fix’ work for you? – Let us know in the comments!