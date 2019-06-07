Destiny 2 Will Go Free To Play This September

Destiny 2

It has been a little over 18 months since Destiny 2 was released and I think it’s fairly safe to say that despite much potential, the game hasn’t generally lived up to the expectations of either Activision or the community. Don’t get us wrong, there has been some excellent DLC released for the game, but many considered it too little too late with the base game being ultimately, well… a bit boring.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that the game is set to get a pretty colossal shake-up as a leak (planned for an announcement at E3) has confirmed that as of September 2019, Destiny 2 will be adopting a free to play platform.

Free To Play

The September release date does seem to make sense. This will mark the 2nd birthday of the game and going free may certainly help pick up those user numbers. The game will include all content up to the 1st year for the game and is likely a move planned to try and tempt people into eventually purchasing (the honestly excellent) Forsaken DLC.

This isn’t, however, the only change we can expect. Destiny 2 will be moving away from Blizzard Battle.net launcher and onto Steam. Don’t worry though, character migration (and purchases) via battle.net will be made available. In addition to this, however, it will also include cross-save support for the PC, Xbox One and even the Google Stadia (when it’s released).

What Do We Think?

This honestly comes across as a very smart move by Activision. Many have probably wanted to try Destiny 2, but have been put off by the largely apathetic response seen from the community. Going free to play is clearly never ideal. In fact, some would see it as an admission of its failure. As above though, it does give Activision the option to make some money via microtransactions and DLC packs. Still, incidentally, while giving gamers (essentially) a pretty huge freebie.

Destiny 2: Free Light (as the free version is known) will be released on September 17th.

What do you think? Do you play Destiny 2? – Let us know in the comments!