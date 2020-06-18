Destroy All Humans Remake Releases Trailer & Demo!

As we near ever closer to the release of the ‘Destroy All Humans‘ remake, I daresay that many of you reading this can’t wait to try it out. Well, if that is the case, then you’re in luck. With the release of a brand new trailer (which you can check out below), a demo version of the game has also been made available so you can try out a portion of it and see if you have what it takes to eradicate the human race!
Although the demo is rather limited, it should give you a solid idea of what the game represents. Particularly the improvements that have been made which I daresay will only mostly apply to those of you who played the original back in 2005.
The games features include:
If you are tempted to give the demo version of this game a try, then while this information will largely only apply to PC users (albeit, it is releasing on all major consoles) you’ll perhaps want to know if your system will be able to handle it. Well, don’t panic, you can check out the official PC requirements via the link here! – As for the demo versions, well, clicking below will quickly point you in the right direction!
Set to release on July 28th, Destroy All Humans has the making of being one of the biggest hits of the year! Particularly for those of you who didn’t get around to playing it the first time around! It’s fun, crazy, with a good measure of silliness. Sounds ideal to me in these troubling times!
What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
