Destroy All Humans! Remake Reveals Trailer & PC Requirements

Destroy All Humans was a really fun game when it originally released back in 2005, albeit, one that had more than a few little problems. If you are, however, interested in giving this a go, you might be interested to know that a full-blown Remake of it is on the way!

If you do plan to play this on the PC though, in a report via DSOGaming, we now have our confirmed requirements for the game! Better still, we also have a new official trailer for it too!

Destroy All Humans! PC Requirements!

So, if the trailer already has your attention, you’re probably going to want to know how that’ll work on your PC. Well, fortunately, the confirmed specifications are out, and, on the whole, they’re pretty benign!

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8320 (3,5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3,5 GHz) or better

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

Storage: 25 GB available space



RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Storage: 25 GB available space

When is it Out?

Destroy All Humans will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on July 28th. If you do, therefore, want to check it out or learn more about it, you can visit the official Steam game website via the link here!

Yes, it might not be the best game you play this year, but it certainly looks like a lot of fun!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this remake? Did you ever play the original? – Let us know in the comments!