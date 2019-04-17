Detailed Nvidia 1650 Specifications Leak Online

Nvidia 1650 Specifications Revealed

With the release of the Nvidia 1650 expected in the very near future, in a very un-Nvidia like manner, there is very little we know about the graphics card in terms of performance.

With it being viewed as the spiritual successor to the 1050, many are simply hoping that it will represent a more gaming substantial update with a budget-friendly price.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we have some of our first details surrounding the performance and, on the whole, the news is good!

896 CUDA Cores

In the leak, the Nvidia 1650 appears to have 896 CUDA cores. This is quite a significant step up from the 640 seen in the 1050 and 768 from the Ti variant.

With this also having the brand new architecture, however, put simply, this is looking to be a much-stronger entry. Something we think is more than a little necessary given how entirely underwhelming the prior 1050 was.

When Is It Out?

Although no price information has been given as yet, a release date of April 23rd has been indicated. As such, by this time next week, we should have a pretty good idea just how good (or bad) this card will be!

With these details though, the Nvidia 1650 is shaping up to be a more than solid gaming graphics card for 1080p graphics. Exactly what modern gamers would want from such a card!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this graphics card release? What do you think about the 16XX range as a whole? – Let us know in the comments!