Further Details Over Ghostbusters 3 Revealed

Ghostbusters 3

Yesterday we were hit with the bombshell news that an official Ghostbusters 3 was coming. Yes, I know, if you were to pay attention to the rumours over the years we’ve heard this all before. The release of a teaser trailer, however, seemed to finally confirm that this was really happening!

In our report, we did indicate that back in November, Dan Ackroyd had teased that a third film was coming. At the time, we admittedly wrote this off as yet another one of his ‘coming soon’ remarks he would give at least twice every year. At the time he said: “I think we have a story that’s going to work and it’s being written right now by really good filmmakers. I can’t say their names. They’re a good team and they are making an effort to bring back all the emotion and spirit of the first two movies and then take it into the 21st century with a vernacular that’s needed today to get it across.”

In a report via IGN, however, it seems that not only have further details emerged but also that he may have revealed more than was initially intended.

What Do We Know?

With more details emerging, there is more information we can confirm about the upcoming release. We would (as before) note that this is still all very fluid and may be subject to contradiction or change as the project progresses.

Jason Reitman (Son of Ivan Reitman) the original director is said to be directing it. He is now also confirmed as being part of the writing team.

Gil Kenan (Monster House) is also said to be working on the script.

Until confirmation, the project was known as ‘Rust City’.

The film will act as a true sequel to Ghostbusters 1 & 2

There is still no confirmation of any direct involvement from Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis or Bill Murray.

The script is currently pending completion.

The film is thought to be completely ignoring Ghostbusters 2016. None of those main cast members is thought to have any involvement in the project.

Casting of at least 2 male characters is thought to be underway.

It is set to release in Summer 2020.

What Do We Think?

The teaser trailer didn’t tell us much, I do, however, suspect that this might be the ‘passing of the torch’ story we all hoped GB2016 would be. As such, I’d fully expect Dan Ackroyd and Ernie Hudson to be involved. Dan Ackroyd has even hinted that Bill Murray will get involved – “The story is so good, he’ll come, even if he plays a ghost.” – This comment plays into a rumoured report that Bill Murray said he’d only reprise his role as Peter Venkman if he was a ghost.

Don’t get us wrong, this film could turn out to be as equally awful as the 2016 re-boot. On the whole though, despite the many questions people will have, this is definitely interesting.

Can they bring Ghostbusters back? We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!