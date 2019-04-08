Details Leak On Intel i7-9750H & Nvidia 1650 Mobile Range

Intel i7 9750H & Nvidia 1650

With the release of the Intel 9th generation processors and Nvidia 16XX range of graphics cards, we have yet to see any systems or, more accurately, notebooks/laptops combine these two technologies together. There is, of course, a pretty clear reason for that. Firstly, the mobile version of the i7 9750 hasn’t been released yet and, perhaps more notably, Nvidia has still not formally confirmed the existence of the 1650 graphics card.

There is, however, something more than a little intriguing about this combination. Offering high-performance power with a strong(ish) graphics card has in the past provided many excellent cost-effective portable gaming solutions.

Following some leaks via WCCFTech, however, it seems that in terms of performance, both this CPU and GPU design could provide surprisingly good results!

Faster Performance

The main focus of the leak is specifically on the speed claims made. For example, it is suggested that the i7-9750H will perform around 28% faster than the 8th-gen 8750H. In addition, the mobile version of the Nvidia 1650 will be as much as 40% faster than the 1050.

Encouraging News!

There was little doubt that the 9th-generation Intel mobile release would be good. Well, at least significantly faster than the 8th. The main crux, however, surrounds those Nvidia 1650 figures.

I have often said that the Nvidia 1050 was a very disappointing graphics card. While it could game, the term ‘barely’ was more than applicable in many circumstances.

As such, if the 1650 can provide a genuine gaming experience, it will undoubtedly prove to be very popular. Particularly since this is expected to be the least expensive release of the current 16XX range.

MSI

The leak would also appear to confirm one of the first systems to feature this technology. This is presumably the laptop in which these figures were produced. Namely, the MSI GL63.

While an exact release date beyond 2019 hasn’t been confirmed, this is definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on if you’re in the market for a new portable gaming system.

What do you think? Impressed with the specs? – Let us know in the comments!