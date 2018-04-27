Details regarding Nintendo Switch Online to Be Revealed Soon

/ 4 hours ago

Nintendo

We’ll soon learn what Nintendo Switch Online is all about.

I mean, we already know that the service will launch sometime in September, but other than that, there’s not much to go on. Fortunately, sources indicate that more details regarding Switch Online will surface in May.

What we do know so far is that Nintendo Switch Online will have three subscription services. The annual subscription will cost $19.99, while the three-month deal will set you back $7.99. There will also be a monthly subscription plan available, which should cost around $3.99. Obviously, the annual is the best deal if you’re looking to use the service extensively. A Classic Game Selection will also be part of the deal, which definitely sounds nice.

Official confirmation.

Nintendo Delays 64GB Switch Game Card Release Until 2019

Tatsumi Kimishima, Nintendo‘s former president, revealed that the company will employ considerable resources to this project. Shinya Takahashi, Managing Executive Officer, even went on to say that everything will be worth the wait. Here’s Tatsumi Kimishima’s official statement:

“Next let’s talk about Nintendo Switch Online, the paid subscription service that expands the online functionality of the Nintendo Switch. We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018. Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers. Details will be made available as they are finalized.”

Are you looking forward to this new online service?

Topics: ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja