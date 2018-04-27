Details regarding Nintendo Switch Online to Be Revealed Soon

We’ll soon learn what Nintendo Switch Online is all about.

I mean, we already know that the service will launch sometime in September, but other than that, there’s not much to go on. Fortunately, sources indicate that more details regarding Switch Online will surface in May.

What we do know so far is that Nintendo Switch Online will have three subscription services. The annual subscription will cost $19.99, while the three-month deal will set you back $7.99. There will also be a monthly subscription plan available, which should cost around $3.99. Obviously, the annual is the best deal if you’re looking to use the service extensively. A Classic Game Selection will also be part of the deal, which definitely sounds nice.

Official confirmation.

Tatsumi Kimishima, Nintendo‘s former president, revealed that the company will employ considerable resources to this project. Shinya Takahashi, Managing Executive Officer, even went on to say that everything will be worth the wait. Here’s Tatsumi Kimishima’s official statement:

“Next let’s talk about Nintendo Switch Online, the paid subscription service that expands the online functionality of the Nintendo Switch. We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018. Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers. Details will be made available as they are finalized.”

Are you looking forward to this new online service?