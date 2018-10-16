More Details Regarding Red Dead Redemption 2 Surface

Rockstar reveals more details about Red Dead Redemption 2.

As one of the most anticipated games of the year, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a lot to live up for. This game will come out on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and Rockstar has decided to reveal more information about it prior to its launch. Apparently, Red Dead Redemption 2 will offer 60 hours of play time as far as the main story goes. The game was supposed to offer 65 hours, but some portions had to be dropped for various reasons. More specifically, Dan Houser revealed that they dropped a secondary love interest for the main protagonist. Moreover, a series of missions had to be cut from the game because they “were never going to work technically or be quite slick enough, or they felt superfluous.”

What about the script and dialogue?

It looks like the final script of RDR2 is 2000 pages long. However, this doesn’t even scratch the surface of the game’s full dialogue, as adding up all of the main quest and side mission dialogue options would stack the pages up to eight feet high. Overall, Red Dead Redemption 2 needed 1200 actors and 2,200 days of motion-capture work. According to Houser, the title comprises 300,000 animations and 500,000 lines of dialogue overall. Interestingly enough, Rockstar actively avoided to bring in any big name stars. Here’s the reasoning behind this decision:

“We don’t bring in name actors anymore because of their egos and, most important of all, because we believe we get a better sense of immersion using talented actors whose voices you don’t recognize.”

Still no word on a potential PC version for Red Dead Redemption 2 at the time of writing. However, we’re still hoping that Rockstar will bring it to this platform as well in the near future.